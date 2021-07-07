Who wants a daiquiri? Fat Tuesday open in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Who wants a daiquiri? After the coronavirus pandemic and a number of inspections and delays, a new daiquiri bar has opened up in downtown Knoxville.

Fat Tuesday is now officially open to customers, and the owner even tacked up their beer permit on Wednesday. The bar has 14 flavors of daiquiris, everything from mudslide to margarita and piña colada. You even have the ability to mix and match. There are food options including flatbread pizza, pretzel sticks, artichoke dip, and shrimp cocktail.

The daiquiri bar is open every day of the week, doors open at 11 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Fat Tuesday will be open through midnight Friday and Saturday nights and 10 p.m. on Sundays.