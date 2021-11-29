KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday, people throughout Knox County might be wondering, what’s that helicopter doing in the sky? Well, we’ve got the answer, and it’s because Knoxville Utilities Board is performing an inspection.

The aerial inspection will be for KUB’s natural gas system. It will span over most of the county and will take place throughout the day. KUB wants to maintain its natural gas distribution system and will use the information gathered to make repairs and determine replacement programs.

The board says it needs to inspect over 2,300 miles of natural gas main and associated service lines.

KUB says, “If you live near KUB’s natural gas infrastructure, even if you are not a natural gas customer, you may periodically see a technician inspecting the infrastructure using lasers and other specialized equipment. These technicians will use KUB trucks and All-Terrain Vehicles, Segways, or even travel on foot, to access utility easements and right-of-ways on or near your property to complete the inspection, including the natural gas riser and meter located near your home or business. These vehicles will move slowly through the area, and trucks are also outfitted with lasers that allow technicians to perform the survey without leaving the vehicle.

KUB personnel will be outfitted with the appropriate hard hat, reflective safety vest, and other work-related gear, and will always have badge identification available for inspection upon request. Technicians on Segways will be wearing a safety helmet. Twice a year, KUB contractors also use helicopters to conduct aerial surveys. Rarely are leaks found, but when they are, repairs are made immediately.”