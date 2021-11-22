KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’ve been downtown recently, you may have seen a painted piano. Until the weekend after Thanksgiving, the pianos will be in Market Square, Volunteer Landing, the Old City and Krutch Park.

They are all part of the Piano Project which was created by Brian Clay. It’s an art and music initiative places painted pianos in public spaces for community engagement. Clay came up with the idea when he saw a painted piano in Atlanta. He said as a pianist he cannot pass by a piano without playing it. While playing in Atlanta he had a short conversation with a child that also sat down to play.

“There was a kid who sat down and played a little while and we have a conversation. I thought to myself we would not have had that interaction without that piano. So, I decided I want to do that in Knoxville,” said Clay.

Clay partnered with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance to get the funding for the project. The pianos themselves are donations that are then painted by local or regional artists. In the spring and fall, the pianos are placed around downtown Knoxville where they will stay for a couple of weeks.

“We donate the pianos to elementary schools, to senior living facilities, to hospitals, they become their forever home and they give life with art and music forever,” said Clay on what happens to the pianos after they leave the public square.

To find out more about the project, visit their Facebook page.