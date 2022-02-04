KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Owners of the old Standard Knitting Mill still plan to move forward with plans to renovate the building, despite new damage following two fires Sunday. Several questions are still unanswered, including the cause of the fire and whether the damage to the building will alter the plans in place for the structure.

We learned more than 13 other service calls were made to 911 in the last four years, including another reported fire in Jan. 2021, from a Knox County 911 report. In 2019, we reported a real-estate investment company based in South Carolina acquired the structure and planned to convert into residential, retail, dining, and greenspace.

More than two years later, investigators report finding three people running away from the burning building Sunday and were later detained. We wanted to know why old buildings sit vacant for so long and why it’s important that they be restored.

Tim Hill, co-owner of Hatcher-Hill Properties LLC, explained it is often less expensive to demolish an existing building and build a new structure. Yet, he feels their value a city is worth the added expenses and surprise challenges. More than their architectural significance, he feels they help make up a community’s identity and have the potential to connect generations of residents.

“Once those are lost the stories are lost. That’s why it’s so important for our community to cherish the stories of our history,” he said. “It may not make the most economic sense, but it makes all the sense in from an identity standpoint for your community.”

“New construction is predictable. You can budget it on the front end. You get, often, surprises when you get into historic buildings.” Tim Hill, co-owner of Hatcher-Hill Properties LLC

Hill has played a role in preserving many buildings downtown, including the old JC Penney building on Gay Street. It’s thriving today, but it was a very different story 10 years ago. “A quarter of it had collapsed from the ceiling to the basement. It would have been much easier to demolish the building, but we preserved and restored the building. Now the building has come back to life and the stories are still told of when they shopped at the JC Penney, my grandmother shopped there, my mother shopped there, so the stories continue from generation to generation,” he said.

That project, like most investments into blighted, historic buildings, Hill noted, were helped by tax incentives from city and county governments.

Hill has several ongoing projects, including the old Club NV property in the Old City. That project is no exception to the headache of taking on an older investment property. “New construction is predictable. You can budget it on the front end. You get, often, surprises when you get into historic buildings,” he said. “It takes committed developers along with committed financing,” he said, noting the two don’t always come together in a timely way.