OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — City of Oak Ridge Public Works crews moved swiftly on Thursday to repair a water main break that left several residents without service for several hours.

The break on Oak Ridge Turnpike at Salem Road around 3:30 p.m. Thursday left some residents in the area without water service and caused issues like low water pressure or discoloration for others.

“This occurred on some of the original cast iron pipe in the city and our crews responded to it around 2, valved off the line and began the work to repair,” Oak Ridge Public Works Director Patrick Berge said.

Berge said that these type of breaks are not uncommon at this time of the year as winter is now in full swing.

“We tend to see it once it dips well below freezing and then starts coming back up from there,” Berge said. “Although any time that it really fluctuates around that freezing level, we will see main breaks.”

Fortunately for Berge and the city, this break only affected a small number of customers on Salem Road.

“Unfortunately, the nature of a water main break, you’re almost always going to affect some customers because you have to valve out the line to make the repair typically,” Berge said. “But it is not affecting a large number of customers in Oak Ridge.”

Berge simply asked that those affected remain patient as repairs are performed effectively and thoroughly.

“We are working as quickly as we can to repair the main both safely and correctly so that we’re not going to be back out there in another week having to make a repair again,” Berge said.

WATE received a statement from the city at approximately 10 p.m. that repairs have been completed and water service has been restored. Water may be discolored at first and should simply be ran until it is clear.