KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite treacherous road conditions and temperatures below freezing, many people took to the streets of Knoxville to have some fun on Tuesday.

One couple’s journey down the east coast was halted by the snow storm, but that did not stop them from attending Wicked at the Tennessee Theatre.

“We got snowbound here in Knoxville and our hotel is just a block away and we were able to score tickets tonight to this sold out performance and we’re really excited,” Charles Levenback said.

Levenback and his wife are driving from New York all the way down to Houston, Texas. With the Tennessee Theatre announcing that Wicked performances would go on as scheduled, Ginny Levenback said it was a perfect way to continue enjoying what the city has to offer.

“We love Knoxville. I’ve never been here before and this is a great place to get snowed in,” Ginny said. “Yesterday we went to the movies and we saw Mean Girls. We walked to Market Square, we saw the suffrage memorial which I didn’t even know was here. We’ve seen a lot of really cool things.”

Ginny also said that nothing beats southern hospitality.

“The people at the hotel have been unbelievably nice and just everybody we meet is very nice,” Ginny said.

The Levenbacks were not the only ones out in the weather, though. UT students and Tennessee fans alike conquered the snow to cheer on the men’s basketball team as they took on Florida.

“I’m a student, I love the Vols and it’s always Gator hate week here man,” Tyler Jewett said. “The Vols? I’ll go through the snow, I’ll go through a hurricane. I’ll go through whatever I got to do to see the Vols baby.”

Colby Wheeler and Jewett are roommates that hiked two miles to catch the game. Wheeler said that no amount of snow would have kept them at home.

“I wish it would have snowed more. I would have gone through more snow to get to this game,” Wheeler said. “Growing up in Knoxville, we hated Florida, everybody hated Florida. Tim Tebow- hated him. All the coaches they ever had, hated them. We’re just huge Vols fans.”