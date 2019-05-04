Wife of Depot Avenue shooting victim shares grief Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Four days after her husband was shot and killed, Helen Holt got a call from detectives, finding out that her husband's killer was behind bars.

According to Knoxville police, Jerry Holt, 40, and Gerald Henry, 30, got into an argument on Depot Avenue Tuesday night.

Henry pulled out a gun and shot Holt.

Helen Holt said her husband of six years didn't deserve to die.

"I'm a very strong believer in the Lord and I know that I have to accept it and know that he's in a better place. And I can't question the Lord why he's there," Helen Holt said.

She said her husband had some hard times, but was a great man and loved his family.

"He very much loved me, his family, friends. He'd give you the shirt off his back," she said.

Jerry Holt is survived by eight children.

Landan and Michael, just two of his boys, said they loved to go bowling and go to the lake with their dad.

Helen Holt said bowling was the last family outing they enjoyed together.

She worried that she wouldn't be able to pay for a funeral service he and his family deserved because her husband didn't have life insurance.

Helen Holt hasn't been able to see her husband's body yet. The funeral home asked for $1,000 to transfer his body from the medical examiner's office.

"In my heart I feel like I just have to have some closure with him. Like I got to see my husband one last time," she cried.

Helen Holt set up a GoFundMe to try and raise money. She also planned a car wash at the Krystal's on Chapman Highway from noon until she's too tired to keep going.

She's glad her husband's killer is behind bars, but she said she doesn't know when the feeling will sink in that her husband won't be coming home.

"I'm happy, but it's not going to bring my husband back. You know like, it's not going to bring him back."