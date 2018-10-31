Wilderness of the Smokies adding first ever ice rink
The Wilderness at the Smokies resort is known as a water park, but this winter, a new attraction is coming to the park.
An outdoor ice skating rink is set to open for the holiday season at the resort, which is located in Sevierville on Old Knoxville Highway.
The rink will be the only outdoor skating rink in the Smokies, the resort is transforming their wave pool to make this happen. It will operate from November 16 to January 6.
Wilderness at the Smokies has also partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank for an event called Skate for a Cause. The event will be held on November 20 with 100 percent of admissions will directly benefit the organization.
