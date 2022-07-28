KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — “The Chimney Tops 2 Wildfires” will be coming to the Anna Porter Public Library on August 1.

The art exhibit features over 40 drawings from Paige Braddock, Marshall Ramsey, and Danny Wilson. It aims to help heal from the trauma of the Chimney Tops 2 Wildfires that swept through the Great Smoky Mountains in 2016, the University of Tennessee Libraries tweeted.

The wildfires killed 14 people, forced thousands to evacuate, and devastated mountain communities. Although the forest has recovered, the trauma left behind took longer to heal for many.

The art project came from an earlier collaboration Rising from the Ashes: The Chimney Tops 2 Wildfires Oral History Project, which recorded 150 interviews with individuals sharing their experiences in the wildfires and the aftermath according to the UT Library website. The audio and video interviews are preserved in UT’s Betset B. Creekmore Special Collections and University Archives and are available on the Rising from the Ashes website.

The three artists, who are illustrators and editorial cartoonists and have deep ties to the mountains and the region, drew on the personal stories captured in the oral history project. The drawings capture the heartbreak and devastation the wildfires created, but they also show the compassionate and heroic acts of community members. Charlie Daniel, a former Knoxville News Sentinel Editorial Cartoonist also generously contributed two illustrations he created and published at the time of the wildfires.

The exhibit will be at the Anna Porter Public Library, located at 159 Mills Park Road in Gatlinburg, from August 1-September 5. There will be an opening reception on August 1 from 1-3. Special guests for the event include Steven Smith, the Dean of Libraries at University of Tennessee Knoxville, and contributing artists Marshall Ramsey and Danny Wilson.

The exhibit will be open to the public for free.