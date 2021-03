KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — William Blount High School will be closed Friday due to a “potential gas leak,” according to Blount County Schools.

The school system said it made the decision to close the school as a precaution and “in collaboration with licensed authorities.”

In an abundance of caution and in collaboration with licensed authorities regarding a potential gas leak, William Blount High School will be closed on Friday, March 12, 2021. This includes 9th-12th grades. — BlountCountySchools (@BC_Schools) March 11, 2021

The news comes on the heels of a gas leak Wednesday that shut down of Grandview Drive and Tuckaleechee Pike in Maryville.