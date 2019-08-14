William Blount student charged in connection with threats against school

MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE – A 15-year-old William Blount High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after the boy allegedly made threats against William Blount High School, Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said.

The student was charged with delinquent by false reports, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies took the student into custody at Union Grove Middle School after a bus driver with Blount County Schools was made aware of the boy’s threats,, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

Union Grove Middle School was the next stop on the bus driver’s route. The boy is being held at the Blount County Juvenile Center pending a hearing in Blount County Juvenile Court within 72 hours.

Blount County School Resource Officers visited both residences where the boy resides and confirmed he does not have access to any weapons. The Sheriff’s Office is following up on all leads regarding this incident.

Beginning with this school year, the Sheriff’s Office has three SROs in place at both William Blount and Heritage High School.