KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The three winners of the Seventh Annual Black History Month Art Contest have been chosen. The contest was held by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley and UScellular in recognition of influential Black icons in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The 10 finalists’ artwork was voted on by the public throughout February. The winning artists were honored during a celebration at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley. Alina Fominy won $250 for first place, Keith Seay won $150 for second place and Roman Staples won $100 for third place.

“It was amazing to see the creativity and wide range of inspirations the club members used to create their art,” said Thomas White, director of sales for East Tennessee at UScellular. “We’re thrilled to be able to team with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley to celebrate Black History Month and to highlight the STEM achievements of these Black icons. We extend our appreciation for all the submissions and congratulate our winners.”

For the contest, Boys & Girls Club members were encouraged to create original pieces of artwork in recognition of STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators. Boys & Girls Clubs representative and local UScellular leaders chose the 10 finalists based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.