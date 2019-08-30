Winter in August, Ober making snow for Labor Day weekend

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Even thought it’s only August, it’s snowing in one part of East Tennessee.

Ober Gatlinburg, the mountain resort, turning on their snow-magic system and cooling their guests off for Labor Day weekend, as part of their Labor Day Snow Play event.

Kate Barido, Director of Sales and Marketing saying, “We’re actually making 50-tons of snow per day, for our end of summer celebration.”

You can get a taste of winter, from today until Monday. Admission into the snow area is free for all ages.