Wintry mix? Area road crews ready if it happens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Yes, the possibility of snow is in the forecast. Monday night going into early Tuesday morning, the Knoxville area could see some snowflakes.

Today WATE 6 On Your Side Digital Reporter Cameron Jacobs spoke with the Tennessee Department of Transportation as well as Knox County Engineering and Public works on whether they are ready.

“We prepare for winter all year round and when it gets here, we will be ready,” said Mark Nagi, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Rumors are flying!

Still looking at the possibility of some snow Monday night into Tuesday, but still some uncertainty as to just how quick cold air moves in, therefore we are just above “rumors flying” to almost “it’s possible”. We’re watching it ❄️😉 #NOSnOMG #tnwx #Novembrrr pic.twitter.com/6gwIqq9Dh7 — Ken Weathers ⚡️🌪 (@lucky13wxman) November 7, 2019

The same goes for Knox County public works employees. “We like to be ahead of it we have a brine system in place, typically if there is no rain and they’re hollering for a major event we’ll start getting the main roads,” said Curt Thomas with Knox County Public works.

The WATE 6 Storm Team is tracking this storm and the snow possibility until the first flakes hit the ground.

