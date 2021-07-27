With temperatures rising TVA shares tips to reduce your electric bill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the hot weather continues across the state, the Tennessee Valley Authority is sharing how they plan to keep the power flowing and what the public can do to help. Their priority is to maintain the reliability of the power system to help ensure public safety and comfort.

TVA is bracing for temperatures near 97 degrees beginning Thursday. The utility provider expects to provide 30,000 megawatts of power, which would be the highest usage day this year, as more people use their air conditioners to beat the heat. TVA does have some recommendations to keep usage down which helps the system out and also saves money on your bill:

Turn down thermostats – even 1 degree makes a difference

Use fans to move air – they use far less power than your AC

Keep the blinds on the sunny side of your house closed

Grill outside instead of using the oven

TVA says those recommendations can be used throughout the summer.