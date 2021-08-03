Wolfstock Music Festival expected to bring heavy traffic to Blount County

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates 43.6 million Americans will be traveling by car between July 1–5. (Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Sheriff James Berrong is advising the public to expect heavy traffic throughout Friday and Saturday on Louisville Road due to the Wolfstock Music Festival.

He’s wanting citizens to be aware of steady and heavy travel on and around Louisville Road as concert events will take place near the Louisville Town Hall and parking in the field next to it.

The gates for the festival are set to open at 3:30 p.m. on both days, but traffic congestion is expected to start earlier on. The lineup for the festival includes Billy Currington, Jordan Davis, Priscilla Block, Lindsay Ell, Parmalee, and Jake Owen. Wolfstock takes place on August 6-7.