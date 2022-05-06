OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is detained and another injured after a hit-and-run on Wednesday in Oliver Springs.

Around 10 p.m. on May 4, a 63-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in the 600 block of East Spring Street. The victim had severe internal injuries and required Lifestar to take her to the hospital where she will undergo several surgeries, according to Oliver Springs Police.

A 2002-2008 Audi A-4 believed to be responsible fled the scene that night but was located the following day. A blood draw was performed on the driver, who police said was being “cooperative.”

Information gathered in the case will be presented to the 7th Judicial District Attorney Dave Clark for prosecution, according to Oliver Springs Police. Identities of those involved have not been released at this time, and no charges have been filed.

This is the second time in a month that a person has been hit by a car in Oliver Springs while walking. On April 6, 67-year-old Debra White died while trying to cross Knoxville Highway on foot.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police via Facebook or by calling dispatch at 865-435-7777.