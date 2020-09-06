Woman arrested after violent carjacking in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman was arrested and charged with carjacking after she allegedly forced the victim to drive to various places to commit crimes.

This all happening in the 2600 block of Magnolia Avenue.

According to reports, the victim refused and the suspect, Amanda Bowling, along with others involved, allegedly beat that person with a baseball bat.

The victim was able to identify Bowling, and police arrested her.

There’s no additional information available about other suspects involved in this case.

