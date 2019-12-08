Woman charged for possession of drugs and counterfeit money along with three fugitive warrants

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – Fugitive arrested after officers responded to a report of reckless driving lead to multiple charges.

40-year-old Heather Klette was stopped at the Long’s Pic Pac grocery store and attempted to conceal drugs and her identity to officers.

Eventually the officers were able to locate a bottle filled with multiple kinds of pills, marijuana, and 17 counterfeit 100-dollar-bills.

When Klette eventually told them who she was, officers found fugitive warrants from Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

Klette is charged with: