Woman charged for possession of drugs and counterfeit money along with three fugitive warrants

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – Fugitive arrested after officers responded to a report of reckless driving lead to multiple charges.

40-year-old Heather Klette was stopped at the Long’s Pic Pac grocery store and attempted to conceal drugs and her identity to officers.

Eventually the officers were able to locate a bottle filled with multiple kinds of pills, marijuana, and 17 counterfeit 100-dollar-bills.

When Klette eventually told them who she was, officers found fugitive warrants from Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

Klette is charged with:

  • Operating on a suspended license
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of controlled substances
  • Tampering with physical evidence
  • Criminal possession of forged instrument
  • Giving an officer false information
  • and many other charges, including three outstanding fugitive warrants.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter