Woman charged human trafficking, kidnapping in 2016 Knoxville case

A Pennsylvania woman has been charged in Knoxville with felony human trafficking and aggravated kidnapping.

23-year-old Rachel Shearer, of Duryea, Pennsylvania is charged with felony human trafficking within a 1000 feet of a school, childcare agency, public library, rec center or public park in addition to aggravated kidnapping.

According to court documents, the victim was transported by Shearer and Keon Porter from Baltimore to Knoxville. Both Shearer and Porter gave the victim drugs as part of the ongoing human trafficking effort.

The victim said both Shearer would take all the money that was made from sex work. The two threatened her and locked her in a room without allowing her to leave.

Porter would slap the victim and strike her with a glass bottle and was seen carrying a gun often.

According to the victim, they would work at several different hotels in the Merchants Avenue area which are less than 1000 feet from the Wallace Memorial Church daycare.

Shearer is being held on a total bond of $350,000, $200,000 for the human trafficking charge and $150,000 for the kidnapping charge. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 29 at 9:00 a.m.