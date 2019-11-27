Woman charged with second degree murder after stabbing in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman has been charged with attempted second degree murder and tampering with evidence after a man was found with multiple stab wounds on Friday, Nov. 22.

Around 2:15 a.m. Oak Ridge Police found a male victim with multiple stab wounds after responding to Utica Circle for a reported assault.

The man was transported to UT Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Witnesses identified 23-year-old Stephanie Shinlever as the attacker, and officers were able to locate her and place her under arrest shortly after.

Shinlever is booked into the Anderson County Detention Facility and is facing attempted second degree murder and tampering with evidence charges.