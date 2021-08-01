Woman describes experience after shooting in parking lot of Soaky Mountain

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Dozens of people were in the parking lot of Soaky Mountain Waterpark Saturday night when they say a fight broke out and gunshots were fired.

“We were loading up our car getting ready to leave and we heard something that kind of sounded like, to me, it sounded kind of like the helicopters that fly over,” said a woman who didn’t want to be identified but says she was at the scene when everything happened. “But then it just stopped and then there were a bunch of people running out saying shooter, shooter, shooter.”

It was a scary situation for her family, who has season passes to the park and visits often.

“We basically locked our car back up and ran back into the park and stayed there for an hour and a half trying to figure out what was going on.”

Her family wasn’t able to leave until after 9:30 p.m. and she said her children were pretty shaken up by the entire situation.

“We’ve actually been keeping an eye on them today to make sure that they’re alright.”

She said that the park was on lockdown and employees were trying to make sure everyone felt safe while inside.

“I understand that this is a rare event that this isn’t something, we’ve spent the past two summers here, and I try not to be scared of something that was just kind of a freak accident,” She added. “It just makes you a little bit more aware of your surroundings and pays a little bit more attention than you usually do. But I mean, we’ll definitely be back. We love Soaky.”