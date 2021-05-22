Woman dies after motorcycle collides with truck on Clinton Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is dead following a motorcycle crash Saturday on Clinton Highway.

According to a spokesperson with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was trying to go around a curve and lost control. She was traveling north when she entered the southbound lane and was struck by a Ford pickup truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

One person in the truck was also injured and transported to the hospital. No condition is known at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will provide more information as it is made known.