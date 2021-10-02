KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a late-night car crash Friday on Alcoa Highway.

Meghan Boling, 35, “side-swiped” a commercial truck before losing control of her car just before midnight on Alcoa Highway at Singleton Station Road, according to witnesses interviewed by Alcoa Police. The crash sent her car off the roadway before it came to a rest at the bottom of an embankment.

No other details about the crash were released. Alcoa Police said more details may be released later.