Woman escapes from knife-wielding man, calls 911

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman escaped from a man who was threatening her at knifepoint in her car Friday morning, Sevierville Police said. She was able to call 911 for help.

She told officers that the man with a knife got into her car in Pigeon Forge and told her to drive. She was able to stop in the area of 500 block of Winfield Dunn Parkway in Sevierville and get out of her car while calling 911 around 10:29 a.m.

Sevierville Police arrested 33-year old Richard Roberts of Anderson, S.C. on charges of especially aggravated kidnapping. He was taken to the Sevier County Jail. The woman was uninjured, police said.

