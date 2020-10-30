Woman facing voluntary manslaughter charge stemming from August stabbing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is facing a voluntary manslaughter charge in relation to a August stabbing on Inskip Drive in North Knoxville.

Jada McNair, 21, was indicted Wednesday by a Knox County grand jury in the death of Markisha Allen, 24.

According to an initial investigation by the Knoxville Police, McNair arrived on Aug. 10 at the Holly Berry Apartments where an altercation between the her and Allen occurred.

Claims of self defense were given at the time of the incident.