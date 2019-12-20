Woman found dead by road in Church Hill identified

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman found dead on the side of a road in Hawkins County has been identified.

The woman has been identified as Ashley Gail Vick, 22, of Old Union Road, Church Hill, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said.

This is “a very intense ongoing investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Vick was found Monday morning on the side of Tranbarger Road in Church Hill.

