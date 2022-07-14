KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in an East Knoxville apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Knoxville police officers responded to 163 S. Olive Street around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday where a woman was found dead inside an apartment in the Five Points neighborhood.

An active investigation is ongoing into the cause and manner of her death. The woman’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office for a full autopsy.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

A department spokesperson said investigators spoke to a potential witness late Wednesday. No other details were immediately made available.