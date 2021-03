KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was attacked by three dogs before Knoxville Police officers said the animals ran toward them.

A police report states the incident happened outside a home in the 4700 block of Martin Mill Pike last week.

The woman was taken to the hospital, no word has been given on her condition.

The dogs did not live at the home where the attack took place.

According to first-hand accounts, the dogs, along with puppies found there were recently abandoned down the road.