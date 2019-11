WEST KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A West Knox County house fire sent an elderly woman to the hospital on Wednesday night.

This fire happened Wednesday night around 8:45 at a home on Dresden Drive.

Rural Metro crews found heavy fire in the back of the house. They were able to keep the fire contained to that area but the rest of the home sustained heavy smoke damage.

The elderly owner was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No word yet on what caused the fire.