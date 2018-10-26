Woman in wheelchair hit, killed by vehicle in Tazewell

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE)

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) - A woman in a motorized wheelchair died Thursday night after she was hit by a vehicle in Tazewell.

The Tazewell Police Department says they were called to Highway 33 at Jaycee Lane in front of Catdaddy Market just before 7 p.m.

Police say Kayla Pace, 19, who is confined to a motorized wheelchair, was trying to cross the four-lane highway and went directly in front of a 2014 Nissan Murano that was going in the flow of traffic.

Officers said Pace had no lighting on her wheelchair and the driver of the Murano was unable to avoid hitting her.

Witnesses said Pace had been having issues with her wheelchair, causing it to stall. Officers said they had pushed her out of the roadway in the same location on Tuesday.

Pace was pronounced dead at Claiborne Medical Center. No charges are expected.