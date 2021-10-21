KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman died after being hit by a vehicle near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit on I-40 Thursday morning, according to Knoxville Police.

Police say officers responded to I-40 West near Strawberry Plains Pike where a person was reportedly walking. As they were responding, a call came in from a driver saying he had hit something on the interstate and pulled over near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit.

Officers arrived shortly after and found a 34-year-old woman located in the median. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD says the crash remains under investigation by the Crash Reconstruction investigators.

