KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman on the “Most Wanted” list for TennCare fraud has been located and arrested.

26-year-old Torliquia H. Walker has been on the “most wanted” list for two years. The Office of Inspector General said Walker continued to use TennCare benefits even though she no longer lived in Tennessee, which is a class D felony.

According to investigators, Walker had been living in Kentucky, but was still receiving TennCare benefits. She reportedly never told the state she left Tennessee and TennCare paid more than $7,871.00 in fees and claims.

“The Office of Inspector General frequently investigates allegations of TennCare fraud committed by those who reside outside of the State of Tennessee,” Inspector General Chad Holman said. “Our ‘most wanted’ list is an excellent resource for the general public to provide information on the whereabouts of people that we are actively looking for.”

The most Wanted list can be found here.