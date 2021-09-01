Woman rescued, hospitalized after tree falls on West Knox County home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman had to be rescued and taken to the hospital after a tree fell on her West Knox County home on Wednesday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Rural Metro crews were dispatched to the home on Westland Drive to a call of a tree falling on the house which reportedly trapped a woman inside.

When they arrived, crews found a large tree had fallen onto the backside of the home, which caused severe intrusion and damage.

Crews were able to extricate the woman and transport her to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Charges pending for Nashville driver from Trooper-involved Roane County crash

Man pleads guilty to sexual battery charges

Knoxville woman indicted on charges in 2020 murder of 39-year-old man

Officials identify Wartburg man killed in Turkey Creek shopping area

Man indicted in officer-involved shooting incident

TBI Update: Missing Lenoir City children found safe