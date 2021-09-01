Woman rescued, hospitalized after tree falls on West Knox County home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman had to be rescued and taken to the hospital after a tree fell on her West Knox County home on Wednesday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Rural Metro crews were dispatched to the home on Westland Drive to a call of a tree falling on the house which reportedly trapped a woman inside.

When they arrived, crews found a large tree had fallen onto the backside of the home, which caused severe intrusion and damage.

Crews were able to extricate the woman and transport her to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.