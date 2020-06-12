Woman shot multiple times found dead in Magnolia Avenue parking lot

Knoxville Police on the scnee of a homicide on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 2310 E. Magnolia Ave. (KPD Photo)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman with multiple gunshot injuries was found dead in the parking of BJ’s Food Mart on Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police said Thursday night.

Police responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Preliminary information from the scene suggests a man shot the woman in a dispute and fled on foot, according to police. An area search, however, that included a K-9 track, was unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

It is believed the suspect and victim knew each other.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to investigate, the police department said.

