Woman survives after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — On Friday, a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer in Tazewell and survived, according to the Tazewell Police Department.

The Tazewell Police Department says officers and EMS personnel responded to U.S. Highway 25E in front of the Dixie Plaza Motel after a woman was struck by a tractor-trailer.

According to witness statements, the victim ran across the highway in the path of the vehicle, the driver attempted to avoid her but struck her and came to a stop at the shoulder.

She was transported to Claiborne Medical Center with injuries and police say she was alert and oriented at the time of transport.

Police say no names are being released at this time until the investigation is complete.