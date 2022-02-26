KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With all the rain East Tennessee received in the last week, a woman out of Bean Station is continuing to see a reoccurring problem with flooding in her yard. 79-year-old Ardis Roberts’ backyard has a lot of water, forming the shape of what looks like a pond.



This much water is due to steady rainfall that is draining from Highway 11 West, and right into Roberts’ yard.



“It gets in my buildings and it’s ruined things that I had back there like my weed eater last year, water got in it,” Roberts said.

Since living in the home since 1966, over 20 of those years have involved dealing with floodwater. Costing her, what she says is well over $15,000.



“I’ve been trying to get something done for a long time and they were supposed to do it, Bean Station Utility District is supposed to move a line,” she said.



Last year in April when WATE first spoke with Roberts, we received confirmation from the state who said they are working with Bean Station Utility District to modify and redirect the runoff that’s directed toward her property, but a year later, Roberts is still dealing with the same problem.



“I’d just like to have the problem fixed, where I wouldn’t get all this water,” she said.



WATE reached out to Bean Station Utility Station to see if they have made any progress on the issue, but have yet to receive a response.