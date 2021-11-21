KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Sunday morning near Inskip Pool and Park in North Knoxville.

The death is believed to have been accidental but the investigation is not yet complete, said a spokesman for the Knoxville Police Department. The identity of the woman is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Officers discovered the woman around 11:30 a.m. while responding to a call about an unresponsive female at a location in the 4200 block of Bruhin Road.