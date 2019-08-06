Woman’s leg severed in Middle TN wood chipper accident

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities say a woman’s leg was severed in an accident involving a wood chipper Monday morning in Cheatham County.

Multiple agencies responded around 8:30 a.m. to Spencer Lane in reference to the incident involving a woman working with a tree trimming crew.

According to Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove, the victim had her leg amputated when a rope got caught in a chipper and wrapped around her leg, severing it.

(Photo: Jerry Barlar/WKRN)

The woman also reportedly had a severe injury to her other leg.

She was airlifted from the scene to a Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the sheriff added.

