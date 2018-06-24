Women's cycling team prepares for road race championships

KNOXVILLE (WATE) - The National Road Race Championship can be a race cyclists plan for a year ahead, months ahead, and even days ahead of time, if there are races they are participating in beforehand.

Every cyclist's preparation is unique to the rider, but some things stay the same.

Recovery from the Criterium Championship takes stretching, nutrition, and rest.

"Recovery is definitely the name of the game," said Lily Williams, a cyclist for Hangens Berman Supermint.

That -- and an easy ride, according to Hagens Berman Supermint team members, the morning after.

"I would say some people have been thinking about this race maybe even for a year. Maybe six months, maybe the last two weeks," said Liza Rachetto, a Hagens Berman Supermint team member.

The day before the nearly 70-mile Women's Road Race, this team is resting and eating healthy to recover.

"For breakfast this morning I had oatmeal made with milk for protein, with berries, peanut butter topped with a bit of honey," said Whitney Allison, a cyclist for Hangens Berman Supermint.

The Hagens Berman Supermint team is one of the largest teams competing in the USA Championships.

Team member Jennifer Luebke took 3rd Place in the Criterium Championship Friday night.

"It really is a team sport, everybody is really happy for eachother when somebody else wins," said Allison.

Cyslists are riding for the stars and stripes jersey and the national title during the road races.