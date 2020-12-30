Wood-burning stove may be to blame for overnight house fire in Halls community

Smoke is seen coming from a home in the Halls community on Dec 30, 2020. Photo courtesy of Rural Metro Fire- Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A wood-burning stove in a basement might be to blame for an overnight house fire in the Halls community.

It happened around midnight on the 8000 Pelleaux Road, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. When fire crews arrived on scene they found residents safely outside and an active fire in the basement.

Fire investigators determined that the likely cause of the fire could be the wood burning stove located in the basement.

Photo courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County

The fire was safely extinguished by firefighters with limited damage to the home.

No injuries were reported and the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Please use extreme caution heating with a wood burning stove or fireplace. Make sure that you have them inspected annually to ensure safe operation,” said a post on social media by Rural Metro Fire – Knox County.

For questions about Rural Metro Fire, or a recommended fire chimney inspection company, please call Member Services at 560-0239.