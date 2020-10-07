Work begins on Knox County New Harvest Dog Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Work is underway on Knox County’s newest dog park.

The New Harvest Dog Park will feature a half-acre for dogs 30 pounds and under and another acre for dogs more than 30 pounds. Crews are expected to begin installing the fencing in the next month or so.

Knox County Parks and Recreation crews on Tuesday began grading the wooded area where the dog park will stand.

The county plans to build five new dog parks within the next couple of years thanks to a grant program initiative funded by the Boyd Family Foundation, which will set aside $50,000 for each one. The county will cover any remaining cost.

“We are really excited about this project because there isn’t currently a dog park in this area of the county,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “We have several out west and one in the south and all are well used. We expect the same with this park.

“Also, on behalf of Knox County, I would like to thank Randy and Jenny Boyd for continuing to help make Knox County the most dog friendly community in the country.”

The plan is to open the new dog park by spring 2021. The remaining dog parks to be built will be located at Beverly Park, the SportsPark, Powell Station Park and Clayton Park.

LATEST STORIES