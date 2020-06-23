Worker at Clayton plant in Andersonville tests positive for COVID-19

ANDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A worker at Clayton Homes’ Andersonville plant has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Tuesday afternoon.
The company said the worker at the Clayton Appalachia home building facility was last in the facility on June 18.
“Once we learned of the positive test Monday, we notified team members,” the Maryville-based company said in a statement. “Those who had close contact with the individual are being notified and will follow CDC guidelines for close contacts. The facility has been sanitized since the team member was last in the building.”
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Surging US virus cases raise fear that progress is slipping away
- Coronavirus: Tennessee’s 451 new cases push total to 35,553
- Mutation may make coronavirus more infectious, study shows
- FDA warns 9 hand sanitizer products can be toxic; stop use immediately
- White House scales back temperature checks
- Sevierville to resume water service disconnections for non-payment
- Health Department ‘worried’ as active coronavirus case increase in Knox County; 135 active, 680 total cases reported Monday
- 2nd wave of virus cases? Experts say we’re still in the 1st
- Disneyland employee unions demand delay in reopening
- CDC to make updated recommendation on masks
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 35,102 cases, 526 deaths and 23,067 recoveries
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 114 active Knox County cases, 656 total cases
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Shelby County reports biggest virus spike since pandemic began