Worker at Clayton plant in Andersonville tests positive for COVID-19

ANDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A worker at Clayton Homes’ Andersonville plant has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Tuesday afternoon.

The company said the worker at the Clayton Appalachia home building facility was last in the facility on June 18.

“Once we learned of the positive test Monday, we notified team members,” the Maryville-based company said in a statement. “Those who had close contact with the individual are being notified and will follow CDC guidelines for close contacts. The facility has been sanitized since the team member was last in the building.”