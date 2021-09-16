Worker dies in accident at TVA’s Bull Run Fossil Plant

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority says an employee of GUBMK died Thursday morning after an accident at the Bull Run Fossil Plant.

TVA says at around 8:45 a.m., the employee was working on-site and made contact with an energized electrical circuit. Medical personnel immediately responded to the incident but they were unable to revive the worker.

TVA says, “We have few details of the accident, but TVA will be partnering with GUBMK to conduct a full investigation in cooperation with OSHA and other authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family impacted by this tragedy, as well as to all of the individual’s coworkers.”