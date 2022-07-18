KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A worker has been fired after an investigation into a noose found at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge in June.

An internal investigation was launched after a noose was found in an area of the complex that was under construction. A was tipline established by the National Building Trades Union and a reward was offered for any information that would lead to the identification of the person responsible.

NATBU President Sean McGarvey said in a statement that an individual was identified as a result of the tipline and that person’s employment has been terminated. The person’s identity has not been released.

Y-12 Spokesperson Jason Bohne said in a statement that the source of the noose was identified and “appropriate action” was taken.

“We completed an extensive and thorough investigation, and identified the source of the noose found at Y-12. We are committed to providing employees with a work environment that is free of harassment, intimidation, retaliation, and discrimination. This incident blatantly violated our policies and work rules, and we responded accordingly by taking the appropriate action. We appreciate the assistance of the North American Building Trades Unions and Knoxville Building Construction Trades in sharing information they determined to be credible from their reward tip line, and value their shared commitment to harassment-free workplaces,” said Y-12 Spokesperson Jason Bohne.

The Y-12 National Security Complex is a United States Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration facility located near the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.