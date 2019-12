MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Team BUSAR is a non-profit rescue team that trains year-round to assist the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in rescue missions for missing and injured persons.

The physical training this team endures simulates what a rescue mission would look like, in the event their skills and talents were needed to conduct a search. This team is dedicated to being in their best physical shape, to help you or a loved one, in the event of a emergency in the great outdoors.