Workshops offer solutions to energy bills

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A nonprofit organization is heading to McMinn County to explain how you can save energy and lower your monthly bills.
Green Space Chattanooga is planning two workshops on Monday, Jan. 27.
The first workshop will be at the McMinn County Courthouse in Athens and the second workshop will be at the Niota Public Library on West Main Street at 1:30 p.m.
