KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — World Breastfeeding Week is Aug. 1-7 and the Knox County Health Department is hosting a free event at World’s Fair Park in order to celebrate and educate. City and county officials are set to make proclamations marking World Breastfeeding Week in Knox County.

“Breastfeeding is one of the best things a mother can do to protect the health of her infant, yet there has been a decline in breastfeeding rates among infants at 12 months of age in Tennessee,” Robin Penegar, breastfeeding coordinator for the health department’s WIC program, said. “Considering what families have experienced during the ongoing formula shortage, it’s now more important than ever that we, as a community, be more supportive of moms and their efforts to breastfeed.”

The event is happening Thursday, Aug. 4. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the Amphitheater in World’s Fair Park.

For this year’s theme, “Step Up for Breastfeeding,” the health department says attendees will be taking a walk through the park. There will also be T-shirt painting, goody bags, and door prizes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 24% of Tennessee-born babies were breastfed at 12 months back in 2020, which is down from 34% in 2018.

“Breastfed babies are less likely to develop many adverse health conditions, including diabetes and obesity,” the health department shared. “In fact, a baby’s risk of becoming an overweight child goes down with each month of breastfeeding.”

Other breastfeeding facts shared by the health department include how the WIC program supports and why it’s important.

Some breastfeeding benefits:

Reduces the risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, Type 2 diabetes, and post-partum depression in mothers

Reduces the risk of obesity, lower respiratory infections, Type 2 diabetes, asthma and SIDS in babies

90% of women who breastfed for six months could result in $13 billion in cost savings as well as help to prevent 1,000 infant deaths annually

Women who are new mothers and able to breastfeed have resources in Knox County. The health department said in an informational tweet this week that “learning to breastfeed is like learning any new skill” and while some new-to-nursing moms may experience challenges early on, WIC Breastfeeding Support provides resources and expertise “every step of the way.”