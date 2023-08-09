KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville residents are still picking up the pieces after an EF2 tornado inflicted damage to homes, businesses, and yards.

While some of the worst damage was in West Knox County, one man in South Knoxville saw severe damage to his house. Matt Reynolds’s home is unrecognizable after fallen trees crushed it during the storm.

“Absolutely total damage, the whole house is destroyed, I mean the rafters in the ceiling are cracked and the ceiling’s caved in. The foundation’s been knocked off the foundation you can see that where the bricks are cracked and separated on the other side,” he described.

He said he was home at the time of the storm.

“I checked out on the porch and it was absolutely the worst storm I’ve ever seen here, and within about two minutes of me waking up and seeing that, everything started collapsing and the house started collapsing in on me,” he recounted.

The worst indoor damage is in the living room, which is where he was when the storm began.

“It all happened so fast, I mean it was, I’d say less than ten seconds,” he said.

Reynolds said he was homeless before buying this house, and the storm damage is a major setback.

“Quite honestly I was just starting to get ahead a little in life, and this totally destroys my whole life,” he said.

His mother and sister have pulled together some money to put him up in a hotel room for the next few days, but he’s at a loss for what his next step should be. He is trying to find help removing the debris from his property.

“I have no idea at this point, I’ve got two cats and it’s going to be a nightmare, it’s already a nightmare, but I have no clue,” he said.