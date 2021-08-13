Wreaths Across America exhibit makes its way to Knoxville, Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit is making its way through the Volunteer State.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, said. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”

The free exhibit acts as a museum with interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. Visitors will learn about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s military veterans.

The exhibit will be at the Knoxville Expo Knife and Gun Show, 5441 Clinton Highway from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14-15. On Aug. 17, it will be at First Baptist Church Sevierville, 317 Parkway from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.